The Revolutionaries Trailer Out: Prime Video has released the trailer of its upcoming Hindi Original series The Revolutionaries. Directed and created by Nikkhil Advani, the period drama takes viewers into the world of India’s freedom struggle and follows four young revolutionaries who choose armed resistance against British rule.

Starring Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta and Gurfateh Pirzada in lead roles, the series promises action, friendship, sacrifice and an untold chapter of India’s fight for freedom. View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin) The Revolutionaries Trailer Introduces Four Heroes The trailer introduces four central characters: Rash Behari Bose, played by Bhuvan Bam, Sachindra Nath Sanyal, played by Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Lahiri, played by Pratibha Ranta, and Bagha Jatin, played by Gurfateh Pirzada. Together, they find themselves at the centre of a dangerous fight against the British Raj. The trailer features large-scale visuals, intense action sequences and moments showing the bond between the four characters.

The story also introduces General Dyer, played by Jason Shah, who is determined to stop the revolutionaries. At its core, The Revolutionaries is about four young Indians who are willing to risk everything for a free country, even if they may never live to see that freedom. Bhuvan Bam On Playing Rash Behari Bose Bhuvan Bam described the series as different from a conventional freedom-fighter story. Talking about his character, he said, “What excited me about The Revolutionaries was that it isn’t a conventional freedom-fighter drama. It’s a story about four young heroes fighting for what they believe in, while navigating conflicts and a brotherhood forged in blood.”

He also revealed that Rash Behari Bose was a master of disguise who infiltrated British camps. Rohit Saraf And Pratibha Ranta On Their Characters Rohit Saraf said playing Sachindra Nath Sanyal allowed him to explore a completely new world. He said, “While it is an honour to portray a real-life hero from India’s fight for freedom, what stayed with me was his childlike innocence paired with an unshakeable conviction.”

Pratibha Ranta, meanwhile, highlighted the relevance of Pratibha Lahiri. She said, “Pratibha Lahiri is a young, progressive woman fighting to be heard in a world shaped by men, and that struggle still feels relevant today.” ALSO READ: The Traitors Season 2 Episode 7 To 9 Release Date, Time, OTT Platform And What To Expect? The Revolutionaries Release Date And OTT Platform The Revolutionaries will premiere on September 11, 2026, exclusively on Prime Video. The series will stream in Hindi with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali, along with subtitles in English and several international languages.

The series is based on Sanjeev Sanyal’s bestseller Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom and is produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under Emmay Entertainment. It will release across India and more than 240 countries and territories.

FAQS When and where will The Revolutionaries be released? The Revolutionaries is scheduled to premiere globally on September 11, 2026, exclusively on Prime Video across more than 240 countries and territories. Who is directing the series and what book is it based on? The series is created and directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Emmay Entertainment. It is adapted from Sanjeev Sanyal's bestselling historical book, Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom. Which real-life historical figures are played by the lead cast? Bhuvan Bam plays Rash Behari Bose, Rohit Saraf portrays Sachindra Nath Sanyal, Gurfateh Pirzada depicts Bagha Jatin, and Pratibha Ranta plays Pratibha Lahiri.