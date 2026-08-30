Tom Cruise has revealed that Anne Hathaway will join him in the Days of Thunder sequel, which is a follow-up to the 1990 racing drama. The sequel confirmation comes almost 38 years after the first movie hit the big screens.

Days Of Thunder 2 Release Date

Tom Cruise confirmed Anne Hathaway's role in the sequel by posting a photo from Daytona International Speedway. "Days of Thunder. Summer 2028," he wrote alongside the announcement video.

Days of Thunder will be filmed for IMAX and will be released in premium large formats in theatres. Paramount Pictures will release it in June 2 2028, according to Variety Australia.

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Days Of Thunder 2 Cast And Plot Details

Tom Cruise's movies have brought in more than $13 billion at the box office. He is best known for movies like Jerry Maguire, Risky Business and the Mission: Impossible series. The actor is a three-time Oscar nominee and producer of the Best Picture-nominated Top Gun: Maverick. With Alejandro G. Iñárritu's Digger coming up next, Tom Cruise continues to push cinematic limits.

Anne Hathaway, an Academy Award-winning producer and actor, is best known for Les Misérables, The Devil Wears Prada, The Dark Knight Rises, Interstellar, and Ocean's Eight. Her most recent roles include Mother Mary, The Devil Wears Prada 2, The Odyssey, and The End of Oak Street. She then plays the lead in Verity, which is based on the best-selling book by Colleen Hoover.