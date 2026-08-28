Yash's Kannada gangster movie Toxic opened to an impressive Rs 100 crore opening, but its Day 2 numbers showed a significant drop. The film also lagged behind the strong Day 2 momentum of recent pan-India hits like Dhurandhar 2.

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 2

According to Sacnilk, Toxic earned Rs 36.40 crore net on Day 2 across 22,629 shows, a sharp drop from its Rs 101.10 crore opening day.

After two days, Toxic has earned Rs 137.50 crore net and Rs 164.50 crore gross in India. Overseas, the film added Rs 10 crore on Thursday, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 26.25 crore.

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With domestic and international earnings combined, Toxic has grossed Rs 190.75 crore worldwide in two days.

About Toxic: Toxic is a high-octane gangster drama that focuses on the emotional bond between Raya and his son, Ticket. Yash leads the cast, alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles.

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