Ufff Yeh Siyapaa Trailer: Ufff Yeh Siyapaa, written and directed by G. Ashok promises viewers a unique and unprecedented experience. The silent comedy thriller is scheduled on September 5, 2025. Uff Yeh Siyapaa is reliant on situational comedy, visual storytelling, and an enduring musical storyline and songs by A.R. Rahman. It stars Sohum Shah, Nora Fatehi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Om Kapoor in the lead roles.

Ufff Yeh Siyapaa is a unique wordless comedy of errors in which Kesari Lal Singh (Sohum Shah), a sheepish common man, finds himself entangled in a spiraling mess when his wife, Pushpa (Nushrratt Bharuccha), leaves him - convinced he’s been flirting with their neighbor, Kamini (Nora Fatehi) but he hasn’t.

However, before he can clear his name, a medication package that was delivered incorrectly starts a series of worsening mishaps, the most severe of which is the discovery of a dead body in his house. Another corpse shows up as Kesari frantically tries to make things right, transforming his home into a full-fledged crime scene. The chaos is exacerbated when Police Inspector Hasmukh (Omkar Kapoor) shows there with his own personal purpose. A series of incredibly bizarre and darkly humorous events ensue, all without a single word being exchanged.

Ufff Yeh Siyapaa has generated positive response from the audience. Several users mentioned that it is inspired from the 1987 Tamil movie, Pushpak, which stars Kamal Haasan. ALSO READ - 5 Best Hindi Comedy Movies On OTT: Top Picks To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar This Weekend Speaking on the trailer launch, director G. Ashok says, "Ufff Yeh Siyapaa is my passion project. My dance and choreography background gave me the confidence to tell a story through expressions alone. I’m proud of the cast - Sohum, Nushrratt, Nora, Omkar, for bringing their roles to life. Rahman sir’s music is the heart of the film, perfectly conveying its emotion and chaos. I’m grateful to Luv and Ankur for backing the film and supporting this vision."