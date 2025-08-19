- By Swati Singh
- Tue, 19 Aug 2025 02:16 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Little did Arjun Kapoor know that a stare from his 2017 interview while promoting Half Girlfriend, alongside Shraddha Kapoor, would resurface online as a one of the most-viral memes. The interview clip has now been remixed with the track titled 'Ho Underworld' by Dada Sadhu and pushed straight into meme legend. The song's street-style vibe and heavy beat perfectly complement Arjun's glare, making it a popular reaction meme.
What is Arjun Kapoor meme? All about the interview
The viral clip is from May 2017 when Arjun Kapoor was asked about filming in Bihar. He shared his positive experience, mentioning the warmth he received from locals. A journalist in the room casually reacted with "Kya baat hai!" but Arjun's response was unexpected - he gave the man a stern look, scanning him up and down and asked "Tune bola, kya baat hai?"
The reporter nervously admitted he was scared, and Arjun diffused the tension with a laugh, saying "I did not even say anything". Watch the clip here:
Arjun Kapoor Meme template ke comments dekh lo🤣pic.twitter.com/BwirX0kNHF— Shiv (@mr_Tubun) August 6, 2025
Recently, Arjun Kapoor uploaded a post from his London diaries, but soon it went viral and netizens flooded the comments section with hilarious memes. As a result of online trolls and viral memes, Kapoor turned off his Instagram comments section.
ALSO READ: Gulshan Devaiah's First Look As Kulashekara From Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 Out
Top 5 Arjun Kapoor Memes
One more Arjun Kapoor meme😂🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/fq5vo6TDGB— Ranting Gola ka Baap parody (@rangolakabaap) August 8, 2025
Perfect meme for Arjun Kapoor's expression.😂😂🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/rdzDK0MCdS— Ranting Gola ka Baap parody (@rangolakabaap) August 8, 2025
Another Arjun Kapoor's meme 😂 pic.twitter.com/oyiCbSdp67— Ranting Gola ka Baap parody (@rangolakabaap) August 9, 2025
Arjun Kapoor Wala meme Kuch zyada hi ho Raha hai ab to 😭 pic.twitter.com/Vc0EliDkb5— শ্রীকান্ত🐉 (@srikanto55) August 10, 2025
Arjun sir bura mat manna!#TrendingMemes #Memes #Meme #Trending #Latest #ArjunKapoor #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/DbI5FkYTuy— Watcho (@watchoapp) August 13, 2025
ALSO READ: Archana Puran Singh’s Son Aaryamann Sethi BREAKS Silence Fiancé Yogita Over 'She's Breaking The Family' Claims
Arjun Kapoor is currently riding high on his upcoming projects, including No Entry 2, where he'll share the screen with Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh. The film is slated to begin production later this year. However, for now, it's not his upcoming roles but a memorable stare from an eight-year-old interview that's making waves online, with the internet captivated by his intense glare remixed with the track Ho Underworld.