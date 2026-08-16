Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and Shubhra Shetty have been in a relationship for nearly 11 years, but they have mostly kept it away from the public eye. The couple recently opened up about their relationship in their first joint interview and addressed the age-shaming they have faced. So, what is their age difference?

Anurag Kashyap And Shubhra Shetty Age Gap The age difference between Anurag Kashyap and Shubhra Shetty is approximately 20-21 years. The filmmaker is 53; his girlfriend is in her 30s. After Anurag Kashyap left Mumbai, he and his girlfriend shifted to Bengaluru. Their relationship has persisted despite the attention surrounding it. In case you weren't aware, Shubhra Shetty was an assistant director at Phantom Films, a production company that Anurag Kashyap co-founded. The two were first seen together in 2015, and in 2018 the filmmaker made his relationship public. Anurag Kashyap And Shubhra Shetty Love Story Speaking about their relationship in an interview with Janice Sequeira, Shubhra Shetty disclosed that Anurag Kashyap was the one who initially shared his emotions. She claimed that he offered her the opportunity to take her time and explore life, and that he understood how she felt because of his own experiences.

Shubhra remembered that Kashyap didn't want her to feel restricted by their relationship; instead, he wanted her to have freedom. He assured her that if she so wished, she might venture out, explore the world, and return to him. The couple's shared love of movies, books, and film festivals also helped them connect more easily. She claimed that although they first tried to keep their connection private, the news gradually got out. ALSO READ - Anurag Kashyap Discloses His Marriage And Family Plans, Says ‘Became Old For That Now’ Anurag Kashyap On Marriage Plans Anurag Kashyap disclosed that Shubhra doesn't think marriage is a good idea when asked about their plans to get married. He said, "I'm very happy to be with her. I want to be with her. So, whatever that takes. There’s a lot in life. What is an old man’s insecurity? I want to be healthy enough to outlive the people I love."

The filmmaker further added, "Because if it doesn’t happen, then what can happen after that? The ways of the world. So, I think about it a lot. But my thing is, as long as we have found what we have found now, I’m happy with anything. I don’t want to lose this."

ALSO READ - Anurag Kashyap Reveals He Cried 'Non-Stop For 10 Days' After Daughter Aaliyah’s Wedding Anurag Kashyap was married to editor Aarti before his romance with Shubhra Shetty. They have a daughter named Aaliyah Kashyap. They divorced after six years of marriage in 2009. Later on, Anurag started seeing actor Kalki Koechlin, whom he married in 2011. After four years of marriage, they also parted ways.