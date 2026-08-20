Kannada actors Darshan Thoogudeepa and Pavithra Gowda are rumoured to be together for quite some time. They have a 14-year age gap between them. The couple gained significant public attention following their arrests in connection with the 2024 murder of Renukaswamy. What Is The Age Gap Between Pavithra Gowda And Darshan? Darshan Thoogudeepa was born on February 16, 1977 and currently is 49 years old. Whereas, Pavithra Gowda is 35 years old now. Pavithra Gowda And Darshan’s Long-Rumoured Relationship Pavithra Gowda, who is in the long rumoured relationship with Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, shared a post earlier stating that the two have been together for a decade now. In January 2024, Pavithra Gowda herself shared a post on her Instagram story to commemorate the 10th anniversary of her relationship with Darshan.

Police had arrested the actor after investigation and filing of a chargesheet, in which Darshan admitted to being in a live-in relationship with Pavithra. But his advocate and wife Vijayalakshmi said that they were not married, and that Vijayalakshmi is his only wife.

The relationship between the couple took a different turn when one of Darshan’s fans, Renukaswamy, sent threatening messages to Pavithra, allegedly for insulting his family. It led to a clash, and Renukaswamy was murdered. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙋𝙖𝙫𝙞𝙩𝙝𝙧𝙖 𝙂𝙤𝙬𝙙𝙖 (@pavithragowda777_official) What Has Been Said About Pavithra Gowda And Darshan | Timeline

Darshan Thoogudeepa and Pavithra Gowda face formal charges for the 2024 murder of Renukaswamy. The fan was kidnapped and later killed after he allegedly sent threatening messages to Pavithra Gowda. The police and court records show that Renukaswamy, a 33-year-old fan of the actor, met with an accident when he was allegedly tied and sent to a shed in Bengaluru. Police reports indicate the victim sustained fatal injuries consistent with physical assault.

ALSO READ: Who Is Krystle D’Souza? Does Dhurandhar Actress Win Traitors S2? Moreover, the court proceedings and bail applications continue even as the actor’s co-accused turn approver. Additionally, the bail applications of several convicts are under consideration. All of them are facing multiple charges like kidnapping, murder and destruction of evidence. But none of the accused is found guilty so far. The Supreme Court has given notices after the Karnataka government challenged successive bail applications of the accused. The court will hear the appeals filed by the Karnataka government against the bail orders of the high court granted to accused persons in the Renukaswamy murder case. ALSO READ: Traitors 2 Contestant Shweta Tiwari Reports Cockroach In Delivery Order; Tags FDA Chief Tukaram Mundhe | Viral Video Several co-defendants have petitioned the sessions court to be granted approver status in the ongoing trial. Sessions court in Bengaluru has also issued notices to the defense lawyers of accused persons, including Darshan and co-accused Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others. However, all of them are denying the allegations. Pavithra Gowda’s Ex-Husband Sanjay Singh Reportedly Dies Months Before Her Arrest On the other hand, recent reports suggest that Pavithra’s ex-husband Sanjay Singh died in Rajasthan due to liver disease months before Pavithra was arrested in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case.

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