Jasmin Jaffar found herself in the center of controversy after sharing a now-deleted Instagram video at the holy pond of Kerala's Guruvayur Shri Krishna Temple in Thrissur. She was seen washing her feet at the sacred location, which sparked strong backlash for going against temple traditions. For the unversed, Rudratheertham (the pond) is revered and has great spiritual significance. It has historically been saved for ceremonial uses, like as bathing Lord Krishna during temple rituals.

Who Is Jasmin Jaffar? Jasmin Jaffar has around 810K followers on Instagram while she just follows 38 people. Jasmin Jaffar entered Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 and placed second runner-up, making her a household celebrity, earlier this year. She received both praise and criticism for her candid demeanor throughout the reality show. Her time on the show garnered notice for both her talent and her frequently publicised personal life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmin J (@jasmin__jaffar) ALSO READ - Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Grand Finale: Know Who Will Lift The Trophy Among Finalists; When And Where To Watch On OTT, Prize Money And Other Details Jasmin Jaffar's increasing intimacy with fellow participant Gabri Jose throughout their time in the Bigg Boss house generated several rumours. She had introduced Afzal Ameer as her fiancé on the show, and the two were engaged at the time. Jasmin acknowledged that she had feelings for Gabri, but she said that at the time, she was unable to pursue a relationship with him. Her engagement suffered because of these issues. Eventually, Afzal called it quits on their relationship, claiming betrayal and expressing emotional pain over what had happened.