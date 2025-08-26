- By Tanya Garg
- Tue, 26 Aug 2025 01:24 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Jasmin Jaffar found herself in the center of controversy after sharing a now-deleted Instagram video at the holy pond of Kerala's Guruvayur Shri Krishna Temple in Thrissur. She was seen washing her feet at the sacred location, which sparked strong backlash for going against temple traditions. For the unversed, Rudratheertham (the pond) is revered and has great spiritual significance. It has historically been saved for ceremonial uses, like as bathing Lord Krishna during temple rituals.
Who Is Jasmin Jaffar?
Jasmin Jaffar has around 810K followers on Instagram while she just follows 38 people.
Jasmin Jaffar entered Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 and placed second runner-up, making her a household celebrity, earlier this year. She received both praise and criticism for her candid demeanor throughout the reality show. Her time on the show garnered notice for both her talent and her frequently publicised personal life.
View this post on Instagram
ALSO READ - Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Grand Finale: Know Who Will Lift The Trophy Among Finalists; When And Where To Watch On OTT, Prize Money And Other Details
Jasmin Jaffar's increasing intimacy with fellow participant Gabri Jose throughout their time in the Bigg Boss house generated several rumours. She had introduced Afzal Ameer as her fiancé on the show, and the two were engaged at the time. Jasmin acknowledged that she had feelings for Gabri, but she said that at the time, she was unable to pursue a relationship with him. Her engagement suffered because of these issues. Eventually, Afzal called it quits on their relationship, claiming betrayal and expressing emotional pain over what had happened.
Guruvayur Shri Krishna Temple Controversy EXPLAINED
ALSO READ - Kerala's Guruvayur Temple Orders Purification Rituals After Vlogger Jasmin Jaffar Films Reel, Washes Feet In Pond
Why are Hindu temples always the victims here?— महारथी-മഹാരഥി (@MahaRathii) August 21, 2025
She is Jasmin Jaffar, a social media influencer with 1.5 million subscribers & 807K Instagram followers, and the Bigg Boss Malayalam S6 runner-up.
She recently posted a reel on Instagram captioned “Guruvayoor Ambala Nadayil”… pic.twitter.com/tprpj0wO6t
Guruvayur Shri Krishna temple administration has said that darshan will be restricted as a result of this act because a 'non-Hindu' entered and recorded the video. According to the temple rules, it is strictly forbidden to take pictures or videos on its property. In fact, the holy property is off limits for non-Hindus.
As per a report by Times Now, 18 pujas and sheevelis would be repeated over six days, with darshan being limited from 5 AM to noon on Tuesday. The devaswom also filed a case against Jaffar with the Guruvayur Temple Police, claiming that the temple's customs had been broken and that the Kerala High Court had prohibited filming reels close to the property.