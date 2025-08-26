Guruvayur Devaswom has announced that shudheekarana (purification) rituals will be held on Tuesday following reports that vlogger and former reality show contestant Jasmin Jaffar washed her feet in the temple pond while shooting reels. Devaswom administrator O B Arunkumar stated that all rituals scheduled from August 20 onward will now be conducted on Tuesday. The decision comes on the advice of the temple tanthri, as Jaffar’s actions filming in the restricted temple pond and posting the videos on social media were considered a breach of temple customs. The pond is a prohibited area for non-Hindus, making the act a violation of established practices.

A police complaint has been filed against Jaffar for flouting temple norms. “There is a ban on taking videos in areas close to the temple, except for marriage-related rituals and sanctioned functions,” Arunkumar said. He also mentioned that the Kerala High Court has prohibited the production of reels near the temple premises.

Regarding the expenses for the purification rituals, Arunkumar said they would initially be covered by devaswom funds, with legal steps to recover the cost from Jaffar to follow later. To facilitate the rituals, devotees entry into the temple will be restricted on Tuesday.

The devaswom had formally lodged a complaint with the Guruvayur Temple Police, citing the breach of temple practices and the High Court's restrictions on filming. The police have confirmed that a case will be registered in accordance with the court's directive.