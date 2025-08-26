SS Song Row: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said he would apologise if Congressmen and the INDIA bloc are hurt. The development comes days after he stunned the state assembly by singing the RSS anthem in the House, drawing criticism from a section of his party.

"I'm not bigger than anyone; my life is there to give strength to everyone. I have stood by everyone in their difficulty, still I stand by them. As a loyal Congressman, I don't want to hurt anyone's feelings. If you want an apology, yes. For all the Congressmen and many political party friends of INDIA bloc, they may be hurt. If you feel that I have done a mistake, which I have not done, I'm still ready to apologise," Shivakumar said, whlie speaking to reporters.

ALSO READ: DK Shivakumar Stuns Karnataka Assembly By Reciting Lines From RSS Anthem, BJP Takes A Dig | Watch

"My loyalty to the Congress party and Gandhi family cannot be questioned by anyone. I'm a born Congressman, I will die as a Congressman.

#WATCH | Bengaluru | On being asked if there is a political message behind reciting the RSS anthem in the Karnataka Assembly yesterday, Dy CM DK Shivakumar says, "I am a born Congressman... I have done research on all political parties. I know how RSS is building institutions in… https://t.co/8hIzya1Qsk pic.twitter.com/YKFixlsSvN — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2025

Congress MLC Demands Apology From Shivakumar

On Monday, a Congress MLC, B K Hariprasad, demanded an apology from Shivakumar for singing the RSS anthem in the Karnataka Assembly. The Congress MLC also questioned the Congress Deputy CM whom he was trying to please. "We have no objection to Shivakumar reciting the prayer as the Deputy CM because a government belongs to all, including the RSS. If he said it as Congress president, he'll have to apologise," he had said.

ALSO READ: Delhi CM Attack Case: Police Recover Knife Intended For Assault; Criminal Conspiracy Charges Filed Against Accused