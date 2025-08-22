- By Nidhi Giri
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday stunned the Karnataka Assembly after he recited a few lines of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) anthem while addressing the House. The incident occurred during a debate over the M Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede, when BJP MLA R Ashoka pointed towards Shivakumar, emphasising that the state government should take responsibility for the incident.
Dy CM Shivakumar retorted that he knew all about the BJP's tricks. He said, “I also have all types of knowledge to chide you. I might not have been groomed in your school, but I have been groomed in Parameshwara school."
In response, Ashoka took a jibe at Shivakumar, mentioning the deputy CM's past claim about wearing RSS shorts during his school days.
DK Shivakumar then proceeded to recite a few lines of the RSS anthem “Namaste sada vatsale matrubhume tvaya hindubhime…" The sudden response left the floor leaders surprised due to Congress party’s historical opposition to the RSS.

BJP Takes A Dig
Taking a dig at Congress, BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari posted on X that “no one in the party takes Rahul Gandhi seriously."
“Rahul Gandhi & close aides of Gandhi Vadra family straight into ICU/Coma mode now. After PM Modi spoke about the contribution of the RSS from the ramparts of the Red Fort, a majority of Congress leaders are now hailing the RSS. No one in Congress – Tharoor to DK Shivkumar takes Rahul seriously!" he said in a post on X.
DK Shivakumar Reacts
DK Shivakumar reacted to the viral video saying he is a "born Congressman".
"I am a born Congressman; my blood, my life, everything is here. I know how the RSS is building institutions in Karnataka, acquiring schools... I am a Congressman and I will lead the Congress with all my strength," he said, as quoted by PTI.