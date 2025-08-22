Bengaluru Traffic Fines: The Bengaluru Traffic Police has announced a 50 per cent discount for people who settle their pending e-challans by September 12. The traffic police has asked vehicle owners to seize the opportunity and clear their pending fines during the mentioned time period. The discount will be given, starting August 23, Saturday.

"This concession will be available from 23rd August 2025 to 12th September 2025. The initiative is designed to provide relief to vehicle owners while motivating everyone to clear their dues and uphold traffic discipline," said the Bengaluru Traffic Police in the official statement on X.

It is important to note that the discount is available only when clearing e-challans. The Bengaluru Traffic Police has provided the guidelines for vehicle owners to apply online:

-Vehicle owners can carry out the payment through the Karnataka State Police (KSP) app. The BTP ASTraM app launched by the Bangalore Traffic Division can be used to make payments.

-Vehicle owners can also clear their payments by giving vehicle registration number to their nearest traffic police station.

- Traffic Management Centre will also help out in carrying out the payments.

-Details can be obtained and payment made on the Karnataka One / Bangalore One websites.

In 2023, the Bengaluru Traffic Police implemented a similar move which received a good response. Thousands of people cleared their dues.