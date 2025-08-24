Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bodyguard and former RAW agent, Lucky Bisht, has made his acting debut in a new web series. He had a brief appearance in Sena: Guardians of the Nation. Alongside Vikram Singh Chauhan, the show's cast includes Shirley Setia, Rahul Tewari, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Yashpal Sharma, Vijay Vikram Singh, Anupam Bhattacharya, Neelu Dogra, and Funcho.

Who Is Lucky Bisht? Lucky Bisht, born in Uttarakhand has experience as a sharpshooter and spy. The 37 year old has served in the Special Protection Group (SPG) and the National Security Guard (NSG) in the past. He is reportedly one of the youngest commandos to have protected two Indian prime ministers.

Lucky Bisht spoke to IANS about how his real-life military experience led to his cameo part in Sena. "It came through a special invitation. Considering his real-life military background and experience, the makers wanted a real soldier to be seen on screen, and that's how the opportunity came," he said.

Lucky Bisht talked about the differences between being a soldier on onscreen and in the field. "That being a soldier in the field means carrying real responsibility and putting your life on the line, while being a soldier on screen is acting. In real battles, there’s fear, sweat, and sacrifice, while on screen the same emotions are expressed through performance and the camera’s lens," he added.

The actor talked about his working experience on the set and continued, "Everyone showed respect and warmth. The atmosphere was friendly and light-hearted, which made the work even easier and enjoyable."

All About Sena: Guardians of the Nation Sena-Guardians of the Nation chronicles the relationship between Kartik Sharma and his father, Deen Dayal Sharma. Against the wishes of his father, Kartik quits a lucrative career in California to enlist in the Indian Army. After passing the SSB interview and CDS exam, he is assigned to Kashmir as a captain.