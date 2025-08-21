Kabir Bedi has been one of the most talked-about actors in the Hindi film industry. The actor is again in talks due to his statemens in his new memoir. The veteran actor reflected on the influential people who left a lasting impact on him. He even revealed that he was in an open-marriage with first wife Protima Bedi.

In a conversation with Digital Commentary, Kabir Bedi said, "At that time, we felt that if we want to be together, it is for the kids. And if our inclination is such that she wants to have an affair and I want to also have an affair, the best thing we can do is have an open marriage."

Kabir Bedi has been married four times. He tied the knot with Protima Bedi (1969-1974), Susan Humphreys (1980-1990), Nikki Bedi (1992-2005) and British-born Parveen Dusanj, whom he married in 2016.

Who is Parveen Dusanj?

According to a report in IMDb, Parveen Dusanj Bedi has worked in the entertainment industry for a decade. As the Creative Producer of ContentFlow Studios, she oversaw the development and production of fiction and docu-series for prominent OTT platforms, including Times of India Studios, HotStar, Zee5, MX Player and Applause Entertainment.