Actor Ananya Raj, known for her roles in Hindi films such as 7 Hours to Go, The Final Exit, and Ghost, has passed away at the age of 27. Her family confirmed the news on Sunday, August 16, revealing that the actor had been dealing with physical and mental health issues for over a year.

Actor Ananya Raj Dies At 27 After Year-Long Health Battle According to an official statement shared on Instagram by her family, Ananya died in the early hours of July 15. The family chose to announce her passing a month later and requested privacy as they navigate through their grief.

The family explained that she had been battling health-related difficulties for over a year and had faced them with immense strength. The official statement from Ananya's family read, "This is Ananya's family. With great pain, we have to announce that Ananya passed away in the wee hours of 15th July. She passed away peacefully in sleep. For over a year she was going through physical and mental mental discomfort. And she fought like a warrior to overcome them."

Actress Ananya Raj passed away In July her family confirmed this news through Instagram post💔🕊️ pic.twitter.com/dDz95v8m6R — Aʙʜᴀʏ★ (@ABHaYThakur_AS1) August 16, 2026 The statement further read, "She was a strong spirited girl and lived like a Queen. Bachcha, your absence will be dearly felt. We urge all of you to pray for her soul. And In these trying times, We wish to maintain privacy and quietitude." Following the announcement, fans, colleagues, and followers expressed shock over her untimely death, leaving messages of condolence on her social media page.

ALSO READ: Who Is Shubhra Shetty? All About Anurag Kashyap’s 33-Year-Old Girlfriend And Their 11-Year Relationship Who Was Ananya Raj? Ananya made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with the film 7 Hours to Go, which also starred Shiv Panditt, Sandeepa Dhar, and Varun Badola. She went on to feature in the 2017 supernatural horror film The Final Exit and Vikram Bhatt's 2019 film Ghost.

In addition to Hindi cinema, Ananya expanded her work across regional film industries. She featured in the Telugu film Thaggede Le and was part of the trilingual project Madrasi Gang. While details regarding her personal health battle were kept private before the family's statement, her sudden passing has drawn heartfelt tributes from fans who remembered her screen performances.