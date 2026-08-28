Popular Canadian Voice actor Peter Cullen, best known as the authoritative, deep-voiced Optimus Prime in the Transformers franchise, passed away at the age of 85. Transformers franchise. He also famously voiced Disney's gloomy donkey Eeyore in Winnie the Pooh.

Who was Peter Cullen?

Peter Cullen began his career as a live-action performer. He modeled Optimus Prime's voice on his brother Larry, a decorated marine, aiming for a tone that was strong, calm and protective.

He was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Children's & Family Emmy Awards in 2023.

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Major works done by Peter Cullen

Peter Cullen voiced the evil automated roving robot in the Knight Rider series.

Voiced Venger, the terrifying, one-winged main antagonist and Force of Evil in Dungeons & Dragons

Voiced Commander Coran, the team's mentor, as well as King Alfor in Voltron: Defender of the Universe

Voiced multiple characters, including Airborne, Zandar, and the Nemesis Enforcer in G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero

Voiced Bankjob Beagle in DuckTales (1987)

Voiced Murky Dismal’s bumbling sidekick, Buddy Blue, in Rainbow Brite

How did Peter Cullen die?

Peter Cullen passed away peacefully at his home in Los Angeles on August 26, 2026, at the age of 85. His family and agent shared that he was surrounded by loved ones, but they did not disclose a specific cause of death.