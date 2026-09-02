Taapsee Pannu-starrer Gandhari is set for its OTT release. The movie also stars Ishwak Singh, Chhaya Kadam, Swastika Mukherjee and Mita Vashisht in pivotal roles. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming movie: Gandhari OTT Release Date and Platform Gandhari will stream on Netflix from September 3, 2026. Gandhari Cast Taapsee Pannu

Swastika Mukherjee

Ishwak Singh ALSO READ: Hunkkaar Teaser: What Role Does Aneet Padda Play? Meet Her Character Meenu Rawat Chhaya Kadam

Jatin Sarna

Mita Vashisht

Prashant Narayanan

Chandan Roy What is the plot of Gandhari? The Netflix action-thriller film Gandhari follows Bani (played by Taapsee Pannu), a mother who faces a brutal attack that leaves her temporarily blind, alongside the kidnapping of her young daughter. Set in the grim, fictitious town of Joypurra, she takes matters into her own hands, embarking on a dangerous, relentless rescue mission to hunt down the culprits and unravel dark local secrets.

ALSO READ: Lust Stories 3 OTT Release Date And Platform: When And Where To Watch Hindi Anthology Movie Online? Written and produced by Kanika Dhillon, the Netflix action-thriller stars Taapsee Pannu, who underwent specialized action training for her role as a mother. Principal photography began on December 18, 2024, and wrapped up on March 17, 2025, after a 50-day shoot across Mumbai and Maharashtra. The film's soundtrack features music composed by Shor Police, Clinton Cerejo, and Bianca Gomes, with all lyrics written by Kausar Munir.

FAQs Is Gandhari based on true story? No, the story of Gandhari is not considered a literal "true story" in the modern historical sense, but it is deeply rooted in actual history. Who is the director and writer of Gandhari? It is directed by Devashish Makhija. It is written and produced by Kanika Dhillon under Kathha Pictures.