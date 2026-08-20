Jagamae Sangeetham OTT Release: Prime Video has officially announced that its upcoming Telugu Original series, Jagamae Sangeetham, will premiere globally on September 4, 2026. Inspired by the hit Hindi series Bandish Bandits, the show features a starry ensemble cast including Prakash Raj, Meka Srikanth, Madhubala, Akshay Lagusani, and Sushmita Shetty.

Jagamae Sangeetham On Prime Video Category Details Release Date September 4, 2026 Streaming Platform Prime Video (Worldwide) Primary Language Telugu (with English Subtitles) Dubbed Language Tamil Genre Musical Drama Inspiration Inspired by the Hindi series Bandish Bandits Lead Cast Prakash Raj, Meka Srikanth, Madhubala, Akshay Lagusani, Sushmita Shetty Jagamae Sangeetham Cast And Crew Inspired by the hit Hindi series Bandish Bandits, the show features a starry ensemble cast including Prakash Raj, Meka Srikanth, Madhubala, Akshay Lagusani, and Sushmita Shetty. Jagamae Sangeetham is created and directed by Palnati Surya Pratap and produced by Sushmita Konidela. The story was written by Vangala Surya Manoj, Shravani Samudrala, and A.R. Prabhav.

Vishal Chandrasekar has composed the soundtrack, blending classic Carnatic music traditions with contemporary sounds to set the tone for the story. View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin) Jagamae Sangeetham Plot Details Set within the world of traditional Carnatic music, Jagamae Sangeetham tells the story of Balu, who is the heir to his grandfather Shastri’s legendary musical legacy. As old family rivalries re-emerge and threaten his family's long-standing heritage, Balu struggles under the pressure of tradition, broken family ties, and hidden secrets. Music serves as the core element of the narrative and acts as the family's primary language to express resentment, love, and longing. Throughout the series, Balu tries to balance honoring his grandfather's devotion to Carnatic music while forging his own creative path.

ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Thalapathy Vijay’s Last Film Online? The ensemble cast also features popular actors including Suman, Sijju Menon, Shafi, Jhansi, Raghu Babu Yerra, Rocket Raghava, Nagi Jabardasth, Mirchi Kiran, Keshav Deepak, Priyanka Nalkari, Manik Reddy, Prachi Thaker, and Roopa Lakshmi. Speaking about the upcoming project, Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of SVOD Originals, Prime Video India, said, "Jagamae Sangeetham is a deeply moving story that celebrates the emotional power of music while exploring universal themes of family, legacy, and self-discovery.”

He further added, "At its heart, the series asks timeless questions about tradition, ambition, and the courage it takes to chart your own path. Under Palnati Surya Pratap's distinctive creative vision, supported by Sushmita Konidela's passionate production, and elevated by Vishal Chandrasekar's soul-stirring music, the series delivers an experience that is both culturally rooted and universally relatable."

ALSO READ: Babita Singh Reporting Release Date: When And Where To Watch Nimisha Sajayan, Barun Sobti’s Investigative Drama Online? Producer Sushmita Konidela added, "From the outset, our vision for Jagamae Sangeetham was to tell a story where music is not merely part of the world but becomes the emotional language through which a family expresses what it cannot always put into words: love, conflict, longing, pride, hope, and ultimately healing,”

She further added, "While the series is deeply rooted in the world of Carnatic music, its themes of legacy, belonging, and finding your own voice are universal. Bringing together such an exceptional cast and creative team has been an incredibly fulfilling journey, and we invite audiences across India and the world to step into the world of Jagamae Sangeetham and experience it for themselves on Prime Video.”

Jagamae Sangeetham will stream exclusively on Prime Video across India and in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. It will be available in its original Telugu language with English subtitles, alongside a Tamil dub.

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