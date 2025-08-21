Maa OTT Release Date Confirmed: The plot of Maa centers on Aambika (Kajol) and her daughter's travel to her husband's homeland following his death from a supernatural cause, only to find out that he has a demonic curse that threatens their life. Even while many thought the movie played it safe and did not adequately handle the scary elements, it was praised for Kajol's performance.

Maa is now one among the increasing number of films that have found a second home on over-the-top (OTT) platforms. The movie is anticipated to attract viewers interested in Kajol's horror debut because of her appearance and Netflix's enormous viewership.

Maa will be released on Netflix India on August 22nd, confirmed the OTT giant on Thursday. Kajol received acclaim for her portrayal in the mythological horror thriller directed by Vishal Furia and backed by Ajay Devgn. "Jab rakshak ek maa ho to har bhakshak ki haar hogi. Watch Maa, out 22 August, on Netflix," read the announcement on social media.

Maa also registered an impressive Rs 36.08 crore at the Indian box office. For audiences who have missed Kajol on screen, and for fans of supernatural thrillers, Maa promises to be a gripping watch—now poised to find a wider global audience on Netflix.

Maa is set in the same universe as Shaitaan (2024), which established the mystical mythology. Rather than emphasizing psychological horror, the film goes deeper into horror influenced by religious symbolism and mythology than its predecessor. The story centers on Kajol's character Ambika, a mother whose life in the ancestral town of Chandrapur unravels after her husband Shubankar (Indraneil Sengupta) passes away unexpectedly. While Ambika copes with her loss, she and her little daughter Shweta (Kherin Sharma) travel to the hamlet to resolve some property problems. But while traveling, they learn horrifying facts about a demonic force that has long afflicted the region.