Michael, starring Jaafar Jackson in lead role, is all set for its OTT release. The movie, based on the life of the King of Pop, will be available soon on JioHotstar. Here is everything you need to know about Michael OTT release:
Michael OTT Release Date and Platform
Michael will start streaming on JioHotstar from August 29, 2026.
Michael Cast
Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson
Juliano Valdi as young Michael
Colman Domingo as Joseph Jackson, Michael's father
Nia Long as Katherine Scruse-Jackson, Michael's mother
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Miles Teller as John Branca, Michael's attorney
KeiLyn Durrel Jones as Bill Bray, Michael's bodyguard
Laura Harrier as Suzanne de Passe
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What is the plot of Michael?
It follows the early life of the American singer Michael Jackson, from his time with the Jackson 5 in the 1960s to the Bad World Tour in the late 1980s.
Michael Box Office Collection
The biographical musical Michael has grossed over $1.02 billion worldwide. Here is a breakdown:
Domestic (North America): $372.3 million
International: $649.1 million
Production Budget: $155 million
It stands as one of the highest-grossing music biopics and has crossed the rare $1 billion threshold.