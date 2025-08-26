Su From So OTT Release Update: JP Thuminad and Shaneel Gautham starrer Kannada horror comedy movie hit the screens on July 25. With positive responses from the audience, the film has been performing exceptionally well at the ticket windows. After the successful theatrical run, Su From So is one of the most anticipated films that is expected to be released soon. Are you also excited about its OTT release and wanted to get an update? Then here is everything we know about it.

As per a report by OTTPlay, the tentative release date of Su From So is September 5 on JioHotstar. The official confirmation about the streaming details is yet to be confirmed

What Is The Plot Of Su From So? The movie is about a young man from the village who develops feelings for a girl. Due to some understanding, the villagers come to believe that he is possessed by a spirit of Sulochana, a woman associated with the nearby place. Su From So features Shaneel Gautham as Ravi aka Anna, JP Thuminad as Ashoka, Sandhya Arakere as Bhaanu, Prakash Thuminad as Chandra, Deepak Rai Panaje as Sathisha, Mime Ramdas as Yadhu, Raj B Shetty as Karunakar aka Guruji, Pushparaj Bolar as Bhaava and Mamtha Shetty as Mala, Chandra’s Wife. Su From So has been written and directed by JP Thuminad. The Kannada movie has been produced by Shashidhar Shetty Baroda, Ravi Rai Kalasa and Raj B. Shetty. Also read: OTT Releases Week (Aug 25 To 31): Watch Kingdom To Thunderbolts On Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar And Others | List

While talking about working on Su From So, JP Thuminad told The Indian Express, “Being a theatre artist in Tulu theatre and cinema, I used to just coast along while watching and acting in films. But after joining Raj B Shetty during Ondu Motteya Kathe, my entire idea of cinema changed. With Raj, it is never about imitating. It is about watching people, observing life, and letting stories find you.”

He also talked about real characters on screen, Thuminad added, “Except for a few, most actors are from the coastal region. We had 400 theatre artistes across two troupes, from which we selected seven to eight people who best fit the characters. We also auditioned extensively across Karnataka, and whoever matched the character got the role. Half the job is in casting, right?”