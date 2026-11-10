Do not lock away your ethnic dresses and kurtis this year during winters. While styling Indian outfits during the cold days is challenging, you can still keep up with the latest fashion trends by layering your kurtis in stylish ways. Pair your hoodies, denim jackets, shawls and cardigans with kurti and watch your look evolve.

5 Effortless Ways To Layer Your Everyday Indian Outfits Pick clothes that easily and effortlessly complement your kurtis this winter or Indian outfits without adding bulkiness or hiding their major design. Below are some of the thoughtful combinations that you can try to make your winter wardrobe feel fresh and modern desi.

1. Straight Kurti + Open Cardigan Beat the cold in style with these latest styling tips for winter (Image:TDJ) Style your kurti for winters in a way that would be extremely suitable for your college, office, or everyday chores. Try pairing your straight-fit kurtis with a suited cardigan to create that soft girl aesthetic. This look is very easy to create and will scream both warm and chic.

How to style it? To keep it simple, warm, as well as elegant, choose a thin knitted cardigan in either a contrasting colour, white colour, or the same colour as your kurti

Make sure that your cardigan is either cropped or slightly longer, whatever suits your preference or the length of the kurti

Keep it open and pair it with straight jeans, palazzo, or pants (your choice). 2. Kurti + Pashmina Shawl

How to Wear Kurtis in Winter Without Looking Bulky In Winter? (Image:TDJ) If you are looking for kurti styling ideas for warm afternoons in winters, pair it with a pashmina shawl. This layering style is flexible as well as in trends. You can remove the shawl if you feel hot or wrap it around yourself tightly to avoid cold.

How to style it? Instead of tying the shawl around your neck, you can experiment with the look by hanging it loosely on one shoulder or by wrapping it around your shoulders.

If your shawl is embroidered and heavy, then keep your kurti simple, and if the work on kurti is heavy, pair it with a light shawl ALSO READ: How To Dress Like Alia Bhatt This Winter: 8 Easy-To-Create Looks By Jigra Actress 3. Short Kurti + Denim Jacket From college to winter weddings, know how to layer your clothes for latest fashion trends (Image:TDJ) For a casual yet ethnic and comfortable fit all day, try pairing your kurti with a denim jacket. Gen Zs love the idea of denim jackets with every outfits so this fashion trend makes for a popular choice among college going crowd.

How to style it? Choose a tight-fitting or cropped denim jacket that goes above your kurti to create a nice contrast between both the garments

Match it with straight or boot-cut jeans, palazzos, or leggings

Pick a contrasting combination of jackets and kurtis, such as a light-colored denim jacket with a dark-colored kurti

In extremely cold weather, use a scarf or stole instead of putting on an additional jacket 4. Anarkali + Long Shrug

Modern Desi Winter Outfits (Image:TDJ) Have a winter wedding to attend but do not have appropriate winter ethnic outfits? Then try pairing your Anarkali suit with a long ethnic shrug. An Anarkali with a flowing shrug or cape-style jacket looks elegant and also keeps you warm on winter nights. This layering technique is certainly one of the best decisions for a winter wedding.

How to style it? After picking your anarkali, opt for a shrug which is a little longer in length

To maintain the minimalistic look, keep your Anarkali suit plain in case your shrug is heavily embroidered, and vice versa.

Complete the look with leggings/churidar, mojris, and your preferred jewellery ALSO READ: BLACKPINK Jisoo: 5 Stylish Winter Outfits To Steal From This Kpop Idol 5. High-Neck + Full Sleeve Kurta How to Layer Your Kurtis Like a Pro This Winter? (Image:TDJ) For those who doesn't like layering clothes on top of their outfits can choose to layer underneath to keep themselves warm. Pick high-neck warm clothing beneath your kurtis to a cosy effortless look. When the temperature drops, layering a fitted high-neck top beneath a full-sleeve kurta can offer extra coverage without requiring a bulky outer layer.

How to style it? Choose thicker fabrics such as wool blend, velvet, corduroy or heavy cotton

Pair it with fitted pants or churidar to keep the look slim

Wear a thin thermal inside on very cold mornings

Add a stole only if you need it, so the outfit does not feel heavy ALSO READ: Mahhi Vij-Inspired Effortlessly Stylish Winter Outfits For Office FAQs How do I layer a kurti in winter without looking bulky? Instead of wearing a thick layer, one should go for thin layers and ensure that the inner layer fits you well. Also, select an outer layer that is not of the same length as your kurti. What can I wear under a kurti for warmth? A thermal inner of thin nature is the easiest one to select, as it is light and stays close to your body. You stay warm without wearing an extra layer. Which fabrics are best for winter kurtis? Wool-blended fabrics, velvet, corduroy, and heavyweight cottons are perfect for winter wear. Such types of fabric provide warmth and comfort while remaining very soft and drapey at the same time. How can I check if a pashmina is real? Check out the label as well as the price and buy from a reliable dealer. Many pashmina shawls available in the market are actually blends of various materials.