The Delhi-Gurugram Expressway is set to undergo a major infrastructure upgrade, with plans to elevate the stretch between Shivmurti in Mahipalpur and the Sirhaul Border. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will soon begin preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the project.

The decision was discussed on Wednesday during a high-level meeting held at the residence of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. The meeting was also attended by Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Planning and Statistics Rao Inderjit Singh, and Road Transport and Highways Secretary V Umashankar.

Officials said that the meeting focused on easing traffic congestion along the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and addressing issues on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway. Discussions were also held on expediting pending road projects in the region. Severe congestion is reported on the expressway stretch between Shivmurti and the Sirhaul Border, where commuters often take over 30 minutes to cover a distance of just three to four kilometres, and sometimes up to 90 minutes during peak hours. The demand to elevate this section has been pending for several years.

Rao Inderjit Singh, MP from Gurugram, reiterated the need to elevate the section from after Mahipalpur up to the Sirhaul Border, citing the public’s daily struggle to cross the Mahipalpur flyover. While officials noted technical challenges near the airport, they confirmed that work on the DPR will begin soon. Singh also proposed diverting vehicles coming from under the Mahipalpur flyover towards Gurugram and Kapashera via the service lane and closing direct expressway access points to ease congestion.

The meeting also reviewed plans to make the Delhi-Manesar route signal-free, expedite the construction of the toll plaza at Pachgaon Chowk, and extend the elevated Delhi-Jaipur Highway from the NSG gate to the Aravalli hills. Minister Gadkari directed officials to submit a report on these proposals.

Progress on the Gurugram-Pataudi-Rewari Highway was also reviewed, as construction delays have caused repeated traffic disruptions. Gadkari expressed dissatisfaction with the slow pace of work and instructed officials to complete pending construction, including the Bawal Chowk flyover, by January and submit a compliance report.

Other issues discussed included the Bagot entry-exit point on Highway 152D, the Ujina entry on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, and the problem of polluted and rainwater drainage onto the Delhi-Jaipur Highway at Dharuhera. Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav informed that the Rajasthan government has begun building a facility to treat 34 MLD of industrial effluent from Bhiwadi, expected to be completed by December. Officials also discussed channelling rainwater from Bhiwadi and Dharuhera to the Sahabi river via an underground pipeline, for which a detailed report has been sought.

Officials stated that the elevation of the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and associated projects will significantly reduce congestion, enhance safety, and improve travel time between Delhi and Gurugram.