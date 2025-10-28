- By Akansha Pandey
- Tue, 28 Oct 2025 03:27 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
A hearing was held in the Supreme Court on Tuesday regarding the sealing of properties in DLF Phases 1 through 5. Over 4,500 houses found to have illegal constructions and commercial activities have received relief from sealing.
The Supreme Court has referred the case back to the High Court. Homeowners who received notices can file a petition in the High Court within 14 days to present their case. The Supreme Court has directed the Punjab and Haryana High Court to complete the hearing within six months.
On February 13, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had ordered action against illegal constructions and commercial activities in the residential areas of DLF Phases 1 through 5. Following this, the enforcement team of the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Department conducted an extensive survey and marked more than 4,500 houses where illegal construction or commercial activities were found.
The department issued show-cause notices to these houses and demanded a response within seven days. Upon not receiving satisfactory replies, the department issued restoration orders and sent a recommendation to the DTP (Planning) to cancel the Occupation Certificates (OC) and to disconnect water, sewer, and electricity connections. According to the department's records, restoration orders have already been issued against 2,111 houses.
