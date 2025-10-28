A hearing was held in the Supreme Court on Tuesday regarding the sealing of properties in DLF Phases 1 through 5. Over 4,500 houses found to have illegal constructions and commercial activities have received relief from sealing.

The Supreme Court has referred the case back to the High Court. Homeowners who received notices can file a petition in the High Court within 14 days to present their case. The Supreme Court has directed the Punjab and Haryana High Court to complete the hearing within six months.