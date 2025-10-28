Delhi Cloud Seeding: Amid the deteriorating air quality index in Delhi, the first cloud-seeding trial was conducted on Tuesday in parts of the national capital, including Burari and Karol Bagh areas. A Cessna aircraft, equipped for cloud seeding operations, flew from Kanpur to Delhi today and conducted the exercise.

According to officials, Delhi can now witness artificial rain anytime soon. The cloud-seeding trial, aimed at tackling air pollution in the capital, is part of the Delhi government's broader strategy to mitigate deteriorating air quality during the winter months. #WATCH | Delhi | "The second trial of cloud seeding was conducted in Delhi by IIT Kanpur through Cessna Aircraft. The aircraft entered Delhi from the direction of Meerut. Khekra, Burari, North Karol Bagh, Mayur Vihar were covered under this. 8 flares were used in cloud seeding.… pic.twitter.com/xMby0wBLJh — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2025 This is the second time cloud-seeding trial has been conducted in Delhi. Earlier last week, cloud seeding test flight was conducted in Burari area. However, due to low atmospheric moisture of less than 20 per cent, as against the 50 per cent typically required for cloud seeding, rainfall could not be induced. According to Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the Cessna aircraft took off from Kanpur for Delhi and covered areas like Burari, north Karol Bagh and Mayur Vihar before landing at the Meerut Airfield. He said that IIT-Kanpur has opined that rain could happen within 15 minutes to 4 hours after the trial.

ALSO READ: Smog Stories: What's Poisoning Delhi's Air? Key Factors And Their Contribution In Pollution "The second trial of cloud seeding has been done in Delhi. This was done by IIT Kanpur through Cessna Aircraft. The aircraft entered Delhi from the direction of Meerut. Khekra, Burari, North Karol Bagh, Mayur Vihar were covered under this. 8 flares were used in cloud seeding. Each flare weighs 2-2.5 kg," Sirsa said.

"These flares released content in clouds. The clouds had 15-20% humidity. The process continued for half an hour and during this, one flare continued for 2-2.5 minutes. The aircraft has now landed in Meerut," he added. #WATCH | Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa says, "The second trial of cloud seeding has been done in Delhi. This was done by IIT Kanpur through Cessna Aircraft. The aircraft entered Delhi from the direction of Meerut. Khekra, Burari, North Karol Bagh, Mayur Vihar were covered… pic.twitter.com/h41NBQ8CEI — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2025 Sirsa further said that the second trial will be conducted later in the day in outer Delhi, adding that nine to ten trials are planned over the next few days. "Second sortie and third trial will be undertaken today itself. As per IMD, winds are headed north and clouds can go anywhere in Outer Delhi. IIT Kanpur believes that there can be rain anywhere between 15 minutes and 4 hours," he said.

What Is Cloud Seeding And How Is It Conducted? Cloud Seeding is a weather modification technique used to enhance rainfall, reduce drought impact, or manage water resources by dispersing substances into clouds that help trigger precipitation. - Particles are added to a cloud -- typically using an aircraft which act as “seeds” around which water vapour condenses. - In cold clouds, where the temperature is below zero degrees Celsius, particles of silver iodide, potassium iodide, sodium chloride, or dry ice (solid carbon dioxide) are released, which help water and ice accumulate. ALSO READ: Smog Stories: How London, Beijing Fought Deadly Air Pollution And What Delhi Can Learn; Experts Explain - These salts provide additional nuclei around which more cloud droplets can form. - As the droplets fuse and become heavier, they fall, melting on their way down as temperatures rise closer to the ground. - The seeding particles thus help form larger water droplets, leading to increased rainfall.