Debris lying on the city's roadsides is slated to be cleared as part of a focused sanitation effort. The Municipal Corporation's sanitation teams have already begun clearing dust, soil, and waste from Gurugram's main roads, streets, public places, Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs), and secondary waste collection points.

On Monday, Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya inspected the service lanes on both sides of the national highway. He reviewed the cleaning operations along the stretches from Rajiv Chowk to Shankar Chowk and from Shankar Chowk to Hero Honda Chowk.

During the inspection, the Commissioner issued direct instructions to the concerned officials to:

- Immediately remove encroachments, such as street vendor stalls and kiosks, from all major intersections.

- Have all waste and debris on the service lanes cleared.

- The Municipal Commissioner stated clearly that no waste or debris of any kind should be present on the national highway or other main roads.

Zonal-Level Inspections

To ensure the drive is implemented city-wide, Joint Commissioners have been assigned to oversee sanitation arrangements in their respective zones:

Zone-1: Inspected by Joint Commissioner Dr Naresh Kumar

Zone-2: Inspected by Joint Commissioner Vishal Kumar

Zone-3: Inspected by Joint Commissioner Dr Jaiveer Yadav

Zone-4: Inspected by Joint Commissioner Ravindra Malik

These officials, along with their field teams, reviewed the sanitation systems and provided necessary directions.

Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya stated that all joint commissioners have been instructed to be present on-site in their respective zones daily and to continuously strive to improve the sanitation system. He added that with the cooperation of citizens, work is continuously underway to make Gurugram a clean, pollution-free, and beautiful city.