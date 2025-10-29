A new waste collection tracking system is being introduced in the Manesar Municipal Corporation area to ensure complete transparency and accountability. Under this initiative, officials will be able to monitor which households have been serviced by the waste collection agency with just a single click.

The agency responsible for door-to-door waste collection, Pooja Consultation Service, has started installing Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags on properties across the corporation's limits. The waste collection service under this system is expected to begin next month.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Apurva Chaudhary said the agency will install RFID tags on all types of properties, including residential plots, flats, group housing societies, and commercial establishments. The cost of installing these tags will be borne entirely by the agency, and no fees will be charged to property owners.