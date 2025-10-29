- By Kamakshi Bishnoi
A new waste collection tracking system is being introduced in the Manesar Municipal Corporation area to ensure complete transparency and accountability. Under this initiative, officials will be able to monitor which households have been serviced by the waste collection agency with just a single click.
The agency responsible for door-to-door waste collection, Pooja Consultation Service, has started installing Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags on properties across the corporation's limits. The waste collection service under this system is expected to begin next month.
Deputy Municipal Commissioner Apurva Chaudhary said the agency will install RFID tags on all types of properties, including residential plots, flats, group housing societies, and commercial establishments. The cost of installing these tags will be borne entirely by the agency, and no fees will be charged to property owners.
The commissioner also urged residents to cooperate with the process and ensure that only authorised personnel install the tags. Representatives of the agency have been issued identity cards by the Manesar Municipal Corporation, and property holders have been advised to verify these credentials before allowing tag installation.
Once the system becomes operational, vehicles collecting waste will scan the RFID tags during each visit. The scan will automatically upload details such as the time and location of waste collection, allowing officials to track the agency’s performance in real time.
According to officials, the new system will help improve efficiency, prevent irregularities, and ensure that waste collection is carried out systematically across all areas under the Manesar Municipal Corporation.