To curb the disorganised parking and arbitrary behaviour of auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers outside the IFFCO Chowk Metro Station, Gurugram Traffic Police have introduced a new queue-based traffic management system. The initiative, launched under the supervision of DCP Traffic Dr Rajesh Mohan, aims to bring order to the area and reduce congestion.

Under the new system, only 10 to 15 auto-rickshaws will be allowed to park in a single designated lane at a time. As one auto departs with passengers, another will take its place. A dedicated booth has been set up to monitor the process, with Traffic Inspector Indu Bala overseeing operations. She explained that this step was taken after observing that a large number of autos and taxis often parked haphazardly outside the metro station, creating traffic jams and inconveniencing passengers.

To ensure transparency, details of all autos parked in the lane, including the driver's name, mobile number, registration number, and time of parking, will be recorded in a register. The initiative is being implemented on a trial basis and may be expanded to other metro stations if successful.

A meeting with the local auto union was held before the launch to inform drivers about the new system. Drivers without a unique ID number were instructed to obtain one. A WhatsApp group will also be created to coordinate the queue movement, allowing waiting drivers to join once slots become available.

Dr Rajesh Mohan stated that strict action, including fines and licence suspension, will be taken against those violating the new rules. He appealed to all drivers to cooperate with the initiative to ensure a smooth traffic experience for commuters.