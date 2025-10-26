The District Town Planner (Enforcement) [DTP(E)] of the Town and Country Planning Department has taken strict action against illegal colonies, roadside eateries, and unauthorised warehouses in the city. The department has recommended that the Haryana State Enforcement Bureau register FIRs in 11 cases of unauthorised colony development under the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Area Act, 1975, and in four cases of illegal dhabas and warehouses under the Punjab Scheduled Roads and Controlled Areas Act, 1963.

ALSO READ: Chhath 2025: Schools, Offices In Lucknow To Remain Closed On Oct 28; Devotees Prepare For Ghats Worship A departmental investigation revealed that around 11 colonies were developed over approximately 23.55 acres in the villages of Farrukhnagar, Dhankot, Jatauli, Bhodakalan, Baghnaki, and Pataudi. Revenue records indicate that 208 landowners are involved, and the department has recommended naming all of them in the FIRs. The majority of illegal developments were recorded in the Pataudi block and the Farrukhnagar area. DTP (Enforcement) Amit Madholia initially issued show-cause notices to the landowners. When no satisfactory response was received, restoration orders were issued, directing that the land be returned to its original state. Field inspections and demolition drives were subsequently conducted in all affected colonies, and FIR registration proposals have now been sent to the police.

ALSO READ: Kolkata Man Stabbed In Throat, Runs 100 Metres Bleeding Before Collapsing To Death The department also identified violations in the construction of Sanwariya Dhaba in Sidhrawali village and Khushhal Hotel in Bhodakalan, built by Rajendra and Ratanpal, along with illegal warehouses that violated the Controlled Area Act. FIRs have been recommended in four such cases.

Strict action will continue, with all tehsildars instructed not to conduct any registry or property transactions in these illegal colonies or constructions. The department emphasised that sale or purchase in these areas is a legal offence, and enforcement measures, including FIRs and demolitions, will be rigorously implemented, said Amit Madholia, DTP (Enforcement), Gurugram.