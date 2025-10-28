Chandigarh News: The Excise Department has issued orders to close 16 liquor shops in Chandigarh for failing to pay licence fees on time. Fourteen of these shops are reportedly owned by the same family, who have consistently violated the rules.

According to the Excise Department, notices had already been issued several times regarding the contracts held by the family in question.

The Excise Collector had already issued instructions to initiate the process of cancelling the contracts for the entire group. Additionally, the department has initiated the process of blacklisting these individuals, preventing them from participating in any future tender processes.

However, other liquor contractors in the city have complained to the Excise Department that many of the contracts remain open despite the department's closure orders.

The complainants also allege that these contracts are operating without paying fees. In this regard, they have also sent photographs of the open shops to the department as proof.

