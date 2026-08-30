The AAP leader was travelling with a man named Harpreet on a motorcycle when a car carrying the assailants began pursuing them. The attackers allegedly intercepted the two and fired multiple rounds, killing Gopi, Punjab SSP Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said on Saturday, as reported by NDTV.

AAP leader, Gurpreet Singh Gopi, was shot dead in Mamdot town of Punjab’s Ferozepura district after being chased by armed assailants. The accused fired at the motorcycle on which Gopi was travelling, police said.

According to the police, the shooting appears to have stemmed from a longstanding dispute. Investigators are also examining a possible connection to an election-related conflict.

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As per the police, the assailants also fired at the car carrying Gopi and Harpreet’s friends. Cops are trying to identify the sequence of events.

"The two parties had an old dispute. The attackers have been identified and our teams have been formed. We will arrest them as soon as possible," SSP Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said, as quoted by NDTV.

The police further added that the key accused has been into unlawful activities with a criminal background.

The attack has once again put Punjab’s law-and-order situation under scrutiny. With the incident reportedly linked to an election-related dispute, the matter could also trigger a wider political debate.

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Earlier in February, Lucky Oberoi, another AAP leader, was shot dead outside the Gurdwara Sahib in Punjab's Jalandhar. Multiple rounds were fired, and Oberoi sustained around five bullets while he was inside his car.

Oberoi was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead. The incident triggered panic around the Gurdwara in the Model Town area.

Oberoi had arrived at the gurdwara in his Thar vehicle when the assailants, who were on a two-wheeler, opened fire at him.