Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday thanked his supporters and well-wishers who supported him following the Enforcement Directorate's raid at his residence on Tuesday. He mentioned that AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh were awake until 2 a.m., noting that his family doesn't need anything more than this.

In an 'X' post, Bharadwaj stated that his WhatsApp is not working and alleged that his phone had been taken away by ED officials. "Thank You My WhatsApp is not working and my phone has been taken by the ED, so I am thanking everyone through Twitter who stood outside my house until 2:30 at night. Until 2 o'clock at night, party leaders Arvind Kejriwal ji Sanjay Singh ji etc. all stayed awake, kept checking repeatedly on the phone, our family needs nothing more than this," the 'X' post read.

The AAP Delhi chief further thanked all the workers of the party for their support, mentioning that their arrival gave him and his family strength. "ASAP, Women's Wing, Main Wing, Youth Wing, MLAs, former MLAs and candidates, councilors, our leaders and all young to elderly workers - heartfelt thanks to everyone On social media, our friends from the center kept fighting back, it made my heart happy Your arrival has given me and my family a lot of strength. The sisters of my party stayed until late at night, kept getting drenched in the rain all day, thank you very much," Bharadwaj said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out searches at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj in connection with a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in hospital construction projects in the national capital.

The raids began early morning at 13 locations, including Bhardwaj's residence, across the Delhi-NCR region, based on a certain tip-off in connection with the case. The search operations are being carried out under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

These searches are in "connection with the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) recorded in the Delhi Hospital Construction Scam, relating to First Information Report (No. 37/2025) dated June 26, 2025, registered by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), Delhi Police, against former Health Ministers of GNCT of Delhi, along with private contractors and unknown government officials.