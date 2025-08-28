Mumbai Weather: Mumbai residents witnessed downpour on Thursday morning with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for heavy rains. Mumbai has been battered by heavy showers over the last few weeks with commuters stuck in traffic congestion and severe waterlogging in low-laying areas.

As per IMD, Mumbai will see a generally cloudy sky with moderate spells of rain in the city and suburbs on Thursday. There is a possibility of heavy rainfall accompanied with occasional gusty winds at isolated places. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The rain activity is expected to subside from Friday onwards. Moderate showers are likely until Sunday. On September 1 and 2, light rain is expected. However, IMD has not issued any alert for the two days. Maharashtra Weather Forecast August 28: Moderate to heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at most places in the districts of South Konkan-Goa. Moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at most places in the districts of North Konkan. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers are very likely to occur at many places in the districts of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.

August 29: Moderate to heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at most places in the districts of South Konkan-Goa. Moderate rain/thundershowers are very likely to occur at many places in the districts of North Konkan. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers are very likely to occur at many places in the districts of Madhya Maharashtra and at a few places in the districts of Marathwada.

August 30: Moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at most places in the districts of South Konkan-Goa. Light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at most places in the districts of North Konkan,at many places in the districts of South Madhya Maharashtra and at a few places in the districts of North Madhya Maharashtra . Light rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Marathwada.