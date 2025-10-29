Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday slammed the central government and the Election Commission of India (ECI) for allegedly creating pressure on the voters during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process of electoral rolls. Banerjee stated that the pressure from the poll body was the reason behind a man's death by suicide near Kolkata, further asking the voters to "tie up" the BJP leaders “if they ask for your parents’ birth certificates” during the revision process. However, the BJP stated that the reason behind the death should be properly investigated before arriving at any conclusions.

During his visit to the deceased's family, the TMC leader asked his supporters to tie up the BJP leaders if they ask to see the certificates until they present theirs. "Next time local BJP leaders come to your area, stop them and ask them to furnish their parents' certificates! Tie them to a tree or lamp post and tell them they won't be released until they produce their parents' and grandparents' documents," Banerjee stated.

We do not believe in violence. Don't hit them, just tie them up if they ask for your parents' birth certificates," the TMC MP added. Banerjee directly linked the death of the 57-year-old with the SIR by stating that the pressure from the poll agency led to his death.

However, the BJP stated that the matter should not be politicised, adding that a proper investigation will disclose the reasons behind his death. The state police has not provided any details regarding the case yet, the news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) reported.

Earlier last month, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also criticised the electoral roll revision by stating that the process will lead to the removal of voters from the marginalised section of society.