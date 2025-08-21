In a latest update in the Ahmedabad student murder case, a shocking allegation of negligence has surfaced against the school administration. According to a report by The Times of India, the victim's parents have alleged that the school administration called a water tanker to erase the blood stains instead of an ambulance to take him to the hospital.

The education department and the police have initiated an investigation into the allegations under the charges of evidence tampering and denial of timely aid to the deceased. According to the report by the aforementioned media portal, the investigators, during the initial questioning, learned that instead of arranging an ambulance as part of the urgent help required by the deceased during his last hours, the school administration prioritised erasing the traces of the incident.

As per the police, the boy collapsed after injuries "yet no staff member or security guard reportedly dialled the 108 emergency service. Instead, the boy remained unattended until one of his classmates managed to arrange a rickshaw to rush him to the hospital."

As per the police, the boy collapsed after injuries "yet no staff member or security guard reportedly dialled the 108 emergency service. Instead, the boy remained unattended until one of his classmates managed to arrange a rickshaw to rush him to the hospital."

"By then, parents allege, excessive blood loss had severely compromised his chances of survival," said police. Reportedly, a senior officer stated that it took around half an hour to take the student to the hospital. The parents have argued that if the ambulance had been arranged at the time, their son could have been saved. The officials said, "There seemed to be gross negligence. Had the student been taken immediately, there was a chance that he could have been saved."

Reacting to the allegations, Additional CP (Sector 2) Jaipal Singh Rathore said that the investigation will focus on the alleged lapses. "We are examining why the ambulance was not called and why there was a delay. These aspects will be probed in detail," he said.

The district education officer's office has also indicted the school. The report read, "Our findings clearly show that the school management failed to provide immediate medical aid. Not calling 108 at the first instance denied the child a chance of life-saving treatment. We will recommend strict action against the administration".