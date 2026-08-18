Water supply will be affected in several areas on August 18 and 19 due to repair work on a leakage in the 1,600-mm diameter Western Trunk Main supplying water from the Kotarpur Water Works. The Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has appealed to locals in the affected areas to store sufficient water in advance and cooperate during the repair work.

Which Areas Are To Be Affected The leakage repair work will be carried out near JP’s Chali in Sabarmati on Tuesday, August 18. Following this, water supply will be restricted in the evening. Residents dependent on the Kotarpur Western Trunk Main would not be able to avail themselves of the water supply in the area.

ALSO READ: Delhi Water Cut: DJB Announces Supply Shutdown In Malviya Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Saket, Other Areas; Check Full List On August 19, Wednesday, water supply during the morning and evening will be provided depending on the quantity of water available. The affected areas include Sabarmati, Nava, Wadaj, Naranpura, Stadium, Navrangpura, Paldi, and Vasna. Residents Are Advised To Store Water Before Cut The civic body has asked residents to take note of the temporary disruption and store adequate water before the repair work begins. The AMC said the work is necessary to repair the leakage in the Western Trunk Main and ensure the proper functioning of the water supply network.

A few days ago, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) announced a 10-day cut in water supply on account of pre-monsoon repair work of the Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) lining of the Narmada Canal to be carried out by the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd.

The canal, which supplies raw water to the Kotarpur Water Treatment Plant, is undergoing repairs to its damaged reinforced concrete lining. This essential work aims to ensure the canal's integrity and continued operations. ALSO READ: Indore To Witness Reduced Water Supply On June 24 As Power Failure Shuts Down Narmada Water Pumps; Check Affected Areas The anticipated water supply disruption had affected various communities across the designated zones. Authorities are keen to remind citizens of the importance of judicious water use until the normal supply resumes after the canal repairs are completed.