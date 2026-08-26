UP Assembly Polls: Ahead of the much-awaited Uttar Pradesh assembly election, all the major political parties have begun making strategies to lure in the voters. While addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav announced that the party will launch 'Stree Samman Samriddhi Yojana' to provide financial assistance to the women upon being elected.

SP Announces Scheme For Women He announced that the Samajwadi Party will provide Rs 40,000 to women annually, adding that the amount will increase every year. As per the reports, several women leaders of the party interacted with Akhilesh and Dimple Yadav ahead of the press conference on the women-related issue. Along with these senior leaders, other notable women faces of the party, including MPs Iqra Hasan and Priya Saroj, were also present there.

While speaking about the scheme for women, Dimple Yadav stated that the "A" in PDA, a common slogan used by Akhilesh Yadav, stands for half the population. She further stated that the party will work tirelessly for women's prosperity, adding that similar schemes will be launched in the coming months.

ALSO READ: 'Truth Is Something Else': Akhilesh Yadav Questions Govt's Claims Of Economic Progress On I-Day SP's Strategy For 2027 Polls Apart from this, Akhilesh Yadav stated that the prosperity of any state is incomplete without the development of the women. The announcement was made to lure in the women voters as the assembly election in Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to be conducted in the early months of 2027.

The Samajwadi Party has been out of power since 2017 when the BJP registered a massive victory. While the party improved its tally in the 2022 polls, it could not register victory. However, the Akhilesh Yadav-led party surprised the pundits by emerging as the single largest party by winning 37 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

ALSO READ: Will 'Donation Theft' At Ram Temple Help Akhilesh Yadav Counter BJP's Hindutva After Years Of Distancing For Secular Votes? The major opposition party is likely to contest the assembly polls of 2027 with Congress and has raised multiple issues, including unemployment, paper leaks, and an alleged theft in the Ram Mandir funds.