Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav questioned the Central government's claims of rapid economic progress on Saturday during an 80th Independence Day event, asserting that official assertions of doubled growth and rising per capita income do not match ground realities when compared to developed global economies. Addressing the gathering after extending Independence Day greetings, he said that India's economic metrics fall significantly short when measured against prosperous global peers.

"The government is saying that they have doubled the progress, but the truth is something else. At the same time, we also have to look back and see that if we are talking about per capita income... the prosperous countries and developed countries in the world whose economy is around us or ahead of us, what is the per capita income there? If we compare, our India doesn't stand anywhere, doesn't appear anywhere," said Yadav.

ALSO READ: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s Convoy Takes Alternate Route For I-Day Celebrations Due To Students Protest He stressed that true national celebration requires accepting the challenge of matching international standards of prosperity and human development. Highlighting the spirit of Independence Day, the SP chief urged citizens to focus on institutional strength and constitutional values. "When we are celebrating the festival of freedom, we also have to accept the challenge that the way countries in the world have progressed, in the same way, our country should also progress and our country should be prosperous," he said.

"And as much as we all want to strengthen democracy, we all have to strengthen the Constitution together," he said. The SP chief also extended heartfelt greetings and best wishes to everyone on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day. Meanwhile, the 80th Independence Day celebrations are being held under the broader theme of 'Yuva Shakti for Viksit Bharat@2047', placing India's youth at the centre of the country's development journey.

ALSO READ: Nuclear Power Expansion To Advanced Civil Defence: Major Announcements By PM Modi On Independence Day The celebrations also marked PM Modi's 13th consecutive Independence Day address from the Red Fort, a milestone in the country's political history. This year's celebrations carried special significance for the song as the country marked 150 years of the national song. For the first time, the National Song was rendered as part of the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort.

The Prime Minister said the occasion was historic and linked the spirit of 'Vande Mataram' with India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047. (Note: Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Daily Jagran staff. Credit:ANI)