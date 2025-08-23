Anil Ambani Bank Fraud Case: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at premises linked to Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani and Reliance Communications Ltd (RCOM) in the bank loan fraud case. The probe agency also filed an FIR in the case.

Anil Ambani Questioned By ED In Bank Loan 'Fraud' Case On Tuesday, the business tycoon was questioned by the ED in a money laundering case linked to alleged multiple bank loan fraud cases worth crores of rupees against his group companies. He recorded his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

ALSO READ: ED Issues Look Out Circular Against Anil Ambani: Know What's Under Scrutiny The searches by the CBI followed the ED, whose official carried out searches at 35 premises of 50 companies and 25 people, including executives of his business group, in Mumbai on July 24. The ED notified a Look Out Circular (LOC), as per standard operating procedure in large bank 'fraud' cases, against Ambani even as some executives of his group have also been summoned to appear for questioning during the week as part of this probe.

What Is The Case Against Anil Ambani? The heat of probe turned towards Ambani after the ED arrested Partha Sarathi Biswal, the MD of a Odisha-based company, for allegedly providing a fake bank guarantee of Rs 68 crore for a Anil Ambani Group company. Biswal may be confronted with Ambani during the latter's questioning, the sources said. The action against Ambani pertains to alleged financial irregularities and collective loan "diversion" pegged at more than Rs 17,000 crore by multiple group companies of Anil Ambani, including Reliance Infrastructure (R Infra).