- By Deeksha Gour
- Wed, 20 Aug 2025 06:03 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Bengaluru News: A 37-year-old software professional died in a road accident involving a BMTC bus in North Bengaluru’s Sanjaynagar on Tuesday morning.
The victim, identified as Roshan from AECS Layout, had stepped out around 11 AM to buy breakfast for his unwell wife and child. According to police, he had barely covered a few hundred metres from his residence when the crash occurred near the Vaibhav Theatre junction.
ALSO READ: Bengaluru Namma Metro Update: BMRCL Installs Steel Barricades At THIS Station On Yellow Line
Bengaluru Police stated that, Roshan was riding a gearless scooter and tried to overtake a car from the right side. He lost balance and fell dangerously close to a moving BMTC bus. Although the bus was reportedly travelling at a slow speed, its rear wheels ran over him. Roshan suffered critical internal injuries and died soon after the incident.
According to a Times Of India report, the bus driver, identified as Kallappa, was booked for causing death due to negligence. He was later granted bail at the police station.
ALSO READ: Bengaluru Namma Metro Yellow Line From RV Road To Bommasandra To Be Extended To Attibele; DPR Underway | Details
Roshan, originally from Kushalnagar in Kodagu district, is survived by his wife, their 18-month-old child and his parents.
A senior traffic police officer highlighted the risks of riding close to heavy vehicles. Even a small miscalculation or brush near such vehicles can turn fatal, he said. The officer also recalled a recent case in Roopena Agrahara, where another two-wheeler rider died after coming under the wheels of a BMTC bus. Police have urged riders to maintain safe distance and avoid overtaking in risky conditions.