The victim, identified as Roshan from AECS Layout, had stepped out around 11 AM to buy breakfast for his unwell wife and child. According to police, he had barely covered a few hundred metres from his residence when the crash occurred near the Vaibhav Theatre junction.

Bengaluru Police stated that, Roshan was riding a gearless scooter and tried to overtake a car from the right side. He lost balance and fell dangerously close to a moving BMTC bus. Although the bus was reportedly travelling at a slow speed, its rear wheels ran over him. Roshan suffered critical internal injuries and died soon after the incident.

According to a Times Of India report, the bus driver, identified as Kallappa, was booked for causing death due to negligence. He was later granted bail at the police station.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Namma Metro Yellow Line From RV Road To Bommasandra To Be Extended To Attibele; DPR Underway | Details

Roshan, originally from Kushalnagar in Kodagu district, is survived by his wife, their 18-month-old child and his parents.

A senior traffic police officer highlighted the risks of riding close to heavy vehicles. Even a small miscalculation or brush near such vehicles can turn fatal, he said. The officer also recalled a recent case in Roopena Agrahara, where another two-wheeler rider died after coming under the wheels of a BMTC bus. Police have urged riders to maintain safe distance and avoid overtaking in risky conditions.