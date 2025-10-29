Bengaluru B-Khata: Property owners with B-Khata holdings in Bengaluru will now be required to obtain an e-Khata before converting their properties to A-Khata, as per a new initiative by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). The directive, set to take effect from November 1, has taken many residents by surprise, adding a new digital layer to what they describe as an already complicated process.

Bengaluru Property New Rule: Conversion Limited To Eligible B-Khata Properties According to the new rules, only B-Khata properties measuring up to 21,527 square feet and located along public roads will be eligible for conversion. Owners will have to pay a 5 per cent conversion fee based on the property’s guidance value, in addition to other charges for land mutation and map approval, as per a Times of India report.

Residents in areas such as Rajarajeshwarinagar have expressed frustration, stating that many had already started preparing their documents for conversion when the new e-Khata requirement was introduced. Bengaluru reportedly has around 7.5 lakh B-Khata properties, but only 2.6 lakh have so far been upgraded to e-Khata. The West Zone leads with 72,000 conversions, followed by North with 69,000 and East with 62,816.

Bengaluru News: Rajarajeshwarinagar Leads In e-Khata Conversions Rajarajeshwarinagar has the highest number of conversions overall, with 1.23 lakh properties already shifted to e-Khata, followed by Bengaluru South and Anekal with 1.03 lakh, Chickpet with 84,000, and Shivakumar Nagar with 78,000.

Defending the move, Munish Moudgil, Special Commissioner (Revenue), GBA, said the e-Khata requirement is a necessary step towards greater transparency. He clarified that this phase applies only to individual site or site-and-building owners, not apartment dwellers. A senior GBA official explained that the campaign also aims to strengthen property tax compliance. "Several B-Khata properties lack official documentation, leading to tax revenue loss. Including them in the A-Khata framework will expand the city's tax base and fund better infrastructure," the official added.