Bengaluru cybercrime police have registered a case against a woman over an online shopping spree using her husband's account. The man, who is a doctor, has accused his wife of using nearly Rs 29 lakh in online shopping and registered a case against her, making her parents co-accused.

According to a report by The Hindu, the Complainant's wife spent 28,74,545.42 rupees from June 2023 to November 2024, as she bought nearly 25,00 products through e-commerce platforms over a year.

As per the complaint filed by the doctor, after their marriage in March 2023, the wife, who is also a doctor, started accessing his tablet and placing a large amount of online orders using his personal bank account.

The doctor further claimed that the accused wife did not buy these items for her use but for her parents' benefit, and a large sum of money was diverted towards her parents' use without his knowledge.

Based on the complaint, the police have filed an FIR against the woman and her parents under the provisions of the Information Technology Act. They have also been booked under Sections 61 (criminal conspiracy), 318 (cheating), and 319 (impersonation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the publication added.