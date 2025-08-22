- By Nidhi Giri
Chennai Power Outage: The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has announced a scheduled power outage in multiple areas in Chennai on Saturday, August 23. The supply will be cut from 9 am to 2 pm in view of maintenance work. Supply will be restored if works are completed ahead of schedule. Residents are advised to plan their day in advance
Chennai Power Cut Affected Areas
Besant Nagar: Elliamman Koil Street, Vannanthurai, Jeyaram Avenue, Ramasamy Avenue, Apranji Avenue, SBI Colony .
Adayar: Sasthiri Nagar 1st Main Road and 4th to 13th Cross Street.
Chennai Weather
Heavy rain hit parts of Chennai on Friday morning. The downpour occurred in Egmore, Nungambakkam, Guindy and Marina Beach areas. The capital also witnessed thunder and lightning activity. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for multiple Tamil Nadu districts including - Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Cuddalore.
The Regional Meteorological Centre has alerted residents of “moderate-intense thunderstorms” in Chennai and neighbourhood districts. As per the weather body, moderate rain is expected across Tamil Nadu till August 22.
