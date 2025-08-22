DDA Housing Scheme 2025: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will likely launch its Premium Housing Scheme 2025 on August 26, 2025, offering LIG, HIG, MIG And EHS flats in multiple localities in Delhi. The flats which will be in the ready-to-move-in fashion were announced on X (formally Twitter) on August 16. On July 11, the Premium Housing Scheme 2025 got approval in a meeting chaired by LG VK Saxena.

According to DDA, the flats offered under the upcoming housing scheme will be located in prime localities such as Vasant Kunj, Jasola, Rohini, Dwarka and Pitampura.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Traffic Fines: 50% Discount On E-Challans For Limited-Time Window; Check Process, Other Details

DDA Housing Scheme 2025: Category Of Flats

The flats will be offered in High-income Group (HIG), Middle-income Group (MIG), Lower Income Group (LIG) and Expandable Housing Scheme (EHS).

An e-auction will be carried out for these flats. Some of the apartments will be located in Pocket 9B of Jasola and sectors 16B and 19B.

DDA Premium Housing Scheme 2025: Total 250 Flats Available

Almost 250 flats will be available under this housing scheme, as per a TOI report. E-auction will also be conducted for DDA flats in Jahangirpuri, Nand Nagri, Ashok Vihar and Shalimar Bagh.