Bengaluru Namma Metro Update: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) stated that six elevated stations of Namma Metro's Pink Line are likely to be inaugurated next year. The authority stated that while 90 per cent of the construction on the much-awaited metro line is already finished, the rest of the work is set to be finished in the next few months. The officials stated that the metro line will provide a significant boost to the regional connectivity by linking several key areas of the city. The authority stated that the metro line will connect some of the busiest areas, key IT parks, and industrial hubs of Bengaluru. It also stated that the Pink Line will provide convenience to the commuters by reducing the traffic congestion in several areas and cutting the travel time.

Bengaluru Namma Metro: Pink Line Details

- The construction for the 21.3-kilometer-long first phase of the pink line is ongoing from Kalen Agrahara to Nagawara.

- The BMRCL informed that while 7.5 km of the metro line will be elevated, the remaining 13.8 km will be underground.

- The Pink line is set to become the single longest metro line, as it will be extended further up to Kadugodi Tree Park.

- The 68-km metro line will pass through several key areas, including Kalen Agrahara (Gottigere), Jigani, Anekal, Attibele, Sarjapur, Varthur, and Kadugodi Tree Park.

- The authority stated that the feasibility study for the extension is currently underway, adding that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared in the upcoming months.

- The pink line is also likely to be extended to the proposed 90,000-seater stadium, providing major convenience to the commuters.

Earlier on August 22, the BMRCL stated that the deadline of the third phase of Namma Metro has been delayed by six months, adding that the delay has already raised the costs by 5 per cent. While providing details, the officials stated that the delay in inviting civil work tenders has led to the issue.