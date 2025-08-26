Tripura Crime News: In yet another shocking case of violence against women, a woman in Tripura was tied to a pole and beaten up by a mob. The disturbing case occurred in Gomati of the Udaipur area in Tripura, where neighbours attacked a woman, tied her hands behind her back, lowered her head into a drain, and thrashed her for allegedly quarrelling with her mother-in-law.

The police have registered a case and arrested three women following the incident.

The viral video of the heinous act shows that neighbours also cut her hair as they thrashed her for an argument between her and her mother-in-law, drawing widespread outrage and criticism.

In the video, said to be shot on Friday, the victim woman is seen screaming as a woman tonsures her head while boys and others present in the crowd are seen filming the incident.

Women Blackened Face, Hung A Garland Of Shoes: Victim

The victim woman alleged that several women from the neighbourhood were involved in the incident and thrashed her, blackened her face, and hung a garland of shoes around her neck for frequent incidents of quarrel with her mother-in-law. She further stated that her mother-in-law would often argue with her and demand justice.