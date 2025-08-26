- By Priyanka Koul
- Tue, 26 Aug 2025 02:35 PM (IST)
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday took a hands-on approach to Bengaluru’s persistent pothole problem, visiting Yelahanka to inspect ongoing road repairs and pothole-filling work. He emphasised that the government is working on both temporary fixes and long-term solutions to ensure smoother and safer roads.
In a post on X, he wrote, "A City That Moves Forward! Visited Bengaluru in Yelahanka today to personally inspect ongoing road repairs and pothole-filling work. We’re actively listening to citizens and taking their concerns about potholes seriously. Change is underway. Thanks to the Fix My Street app and the continued support of the Bengaluru Police, we’re identifying trouble spots faster and fixing them more efficiently. Your feedback is driving real action – together, we’re building safer, smoother roads for everyone."
Shivakumar, who also oversees Bengaluru’s development as a minister, addressed the criticism over the city’s potholes in the Assembly on August 22.
"There is a lot of criticism regarding potholes. I'm facing criticism from family members, friends, MLAs and others. I'm not rejecting it. There are thousands of potholes. To solve the problem, we have created an opportunity for the public to bring issues to the attention of authorities by sharing pictures and videos of potholes," he said, stressing the importance of citizen participation in monitoring and reporting road issues.
What Is Fix My Street App?
The Fix My Street app, developed by the charity mySociety, is a civic platform that allows residents to report issues like potholes, broken streetlights, and litter directly to local authorities. Users can submit complaints via smartphone or web, which pinpoints the location, sends the report to the relevant authority, and provides updates via SMS or email. The platform is free, open-source, and promotes transparency by making reports public, preventing duplicates, and encouraging faster resolution.
How Fix My Street App Works?
- Report the problem: Users describe an issue and can attach a photo.
- Locate the issue: The platform uses GPS or lets users drop a pin on a map.
- Send to the right authority: Fix My Street identifies the correct local authority based on the report.
- Receive updates: Users get SMS or email notifications about the status and progress of the fix.
Key Features Of Fix My Street App
- Location-based reporting: Pinpoint issues accurately on a map.
- Digital reporting: Submit complaints digitally rather than via traditional mail or phone.
- Public transparency: All reports are visible publicly, reducing duplicates and increasing accountability.
- Multi-platform access: Available via website (FixMyStreet.com) or mobile app.
- Open-source: Councils and organisations can adapt the platform to serve their communities.