- BESCOM announces power cuts on August 17 and 18.
- HBR Layout, Peenya, SRS Road among affected areas.
- Intermittent electricity interruptions expected in various Bengaluru localities.
Bengaluru Power Cut: A shutdown has been announced in several areas by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) on Monday and Tuesday. Intermittent interruptions are likely to occur through August 17 and 18, as per the Namma Ward report.
Bengaluru Power Cut On August 17 And 18
Around 70 areas are likely to be affected in separate divisions. Intermittent interruptions means that electricity supply will be halted at intervals.
Bengaluru Power Cut: Affected Areas
Areas In HBR Layout: LRP Office, Sobha Chrysanthemum, Jayakumar RMU, Divya Shanti, Govindapura, Karle, Brindavan Nagar, Titan Garage, Gandhinagar, Bhairavi Apartments, Hegde Nagar, Chandrika Soap Factory, BMTC Depot and surrounding areas.
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Bengaluru Power Cut: Affected Areas
Areas In SRS and Peenya: Peenya Village, SRS Road, SRS Main Road, 4th Block, 2nd Block, MEI Factory, 7th Main Road, Bharath Conductor Road, Pollution Control Board Road, Bremmel Rubber Road, 3rd Phase, 10th Cross, 1st Stage, PIA 3rd Cross and 4th Cross, Peenya Ajax Road, Slum Road, Anusolar Road, Chair Factory Road, General Metal Circle and Road, Snow White Road, Mysore Engineering Road, Sunrise Casting Road, Vaishnavi Mall, Kaveri Mall and surrounding areas.
Vinayaka Nagar, Vikas Nagar, Shobha Apartment, 8th Mile Road, Ramaiah Layout, Havanur Extension, Narayana Layout, Widia School, Kuvempu Nagar, Widia Bus Stop, Reliance Fresh, Munikondappa Layout, Ashok Nagar, Vidhya Nagar, Defence Colony, Manjunath Nagar, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Kataraya Nagar, Soap Factory Layout, Vijayalakshmi Layout, Andanappa Layout, BTS Layout, Siddeshwara Layout, Sasuveghatta, parts of Soladevanahalli, BWSSB, Tharabanahalli Main Road, Hesaraghatta Main Road, Sidedahalli, parts of Vishveshwaraiah Layout, Royal Enclave, Byraveshwara Circle and surrounding areas will also be impacted.
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In another news, amid the ongoing controversy over the NALSAR convocation, students and alumni of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) have opposed the invitation of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra to the university's upcoming convocation ceremony.
The development comes days after a major controversy erupted at the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) University of Law in Hyderabad, where a section of graduating students reportedly objected to the university's proposal to invite CJI Surya Kant as the chief guest. The opposition was linked to remarks made by the CJI during a Supreme Court hearing and was followed by protests by CJP and students at Jantar Mantar.