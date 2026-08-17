Bengaluru Power Cut: A shutdown has been announced in several areas by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) on Monday and Tuesday. Intermittent interruptions are likely to occur through August 17 and 18, as per the Namma Ward report.

Bengaluru Power Cut On August 17 And 18

Around 70 areas are likely to be affected in separate divisions. Intermittent interruptions means that electricity supply will be halted at intervals.

Bengaluru Power Cut: Affected Areas

Areas In HBR Layout: LRP Office, Sobha Chrysanthemum, Jayakumar RMU, Divya Shanti, Govindapura, Karle, Brindavan Nagar, Titan Garage, Gandhinagar, Bhairavi Apartments, Hegde Nagar, Chandrika Soap Factory, BMTC Depot and surrounding areas.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Power Cut On August 17: Shutdown Announced On Sunday; Check Full List Of Affected Areas And Timings

Bengaluru Power Cut: Affected Areas

Areas In SRS and Peenya: Peenya Village, SRS Road, SRS Main Road, 4th Block, 2nd Block, MEI Factory, 7th Main Road, Bharath Conductor Road, Pollution Control Board Road, Bremmel Rubber Road, 3rd Phase, 10th Cross, 1st Stage, PIA 3rd Cross and 4th Cross, Peenya Ajax Road, Slum Road, Anusolar Road, Chair Factory Road, General Metal Circle and Road, Snow White Road, Mysore Engineering Road, Sunrise Casting Road, Vaishnavi Mall, Kaveri Mall and surrounding areas.