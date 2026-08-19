Bengaluru Power Cut: The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has announced a power shutdown in multiple areas on Wednesday in view of maintenance works. The disruption will go on till 5 pm. BESCOM stated that the power will be resumed if works are completed ahead of schedule.

In another news in Bengaluru, a 35-year-old man and his four-year-old son were found dead under suspicious circumstances at their home in Chikkabanavara, Bengaluru, on Monday morning. Police have arrested the man’s wife, Harini, and her alleged lover, Vinay, in connection with the killings.

The deceased were identified as Abhinandan, who worked at a private firm, and his four-year-old son.

According to police, the case came to light after Harini called the emergency helpline 112, allegedly in an attempt to mislead investigators. When police arrived at the house, they found the bodies. There were no stab wounds or major external injuries, but officers noticed bruises on Abhinandan’s body, raising suspicions of foul play, reported PTI.