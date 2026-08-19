- BESCOM announces power shutdown in Bengaluru for maintenance works.
- Disruptions expected till 5 PM across various city zones.
- Affected areas include BTM Layout, Hoodi, and Rajajinagar.
Bengaluru Power Cut: The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has announced a power shutdown in multiple areas on Wednesday in view of maintenance works. The disruption will go on till 5 pm. BESCOM stated that the power will be resumed if works are completed ahead of schedule.
Bengaluru Power Cut Areas And Timings
Division: South Zone
Timings: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Areas Affected: BTM Layout, Gurappana Palya, BTM 1st Phase
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Division: East Zone
Timings: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Areas Affected: Hoodi, ITPL Road, Varthur, AXA Colony
Division: West Zone
Timings: 10:30 AM - 5:30 PM
Areas Affected: Rajajinagar, Vijayanagar, Peenya Industrial Area
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In another news in Bengaluru, a 35-year-old man and his four-year-old son were found dead under suspicious circumstances at their home in Chikkabanavara, Bengaluru, on Monday morning. Police have arrested the man’s wife, Harini, and her alleged lover, Vinay, in connection with the killings.
The deceased were identified as Abhinandan, who worked at a private firm, and his four-year-old son.
According to police, the case came to light after Harini called the emergency helpline 112, allegedly in an attempt to mislead investigators. When police arrived at the house, they found the bodies. There were no stab wounds or major external injuries, but officers noticed bruises on Abhinandan’s body, raising suspicions of foul play, reported PTI.
Police suspect Harini and Vinay planned the murders because Harini allegedly wanted to end her marriage and live with Vinay.