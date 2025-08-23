Bengaluru Power Cut: The Karantaka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) has announced a scheduled outage in multiple parts of Bengaluru on Sunday, August 24, to carry out urgent maintenance work. The residents will experience a longer outage from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Authorities have urged residents to plan their weekend chores ahead and make necessary arrangements to avoid inconvenience.

Bengaluru Power Cut On August 22: List Of Affected Areas

The Karantaka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) has announced a scheduled electricity shutdown from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on August 24. The list of affected areas is as follows:

- HMT Road

- RNS Apartment

- CMTI

- Berlingappa Garden

- Peenya Police Station Road

- Telephone Exchange at 6th Cross

Reason For Power Cut On August 24

The authorities have announced an electricity shutdown on August 24 to facilitate urgent maintenance and upgrade work on the transmission network. According to the officials, these steps are necessary to ensure an uninterrupted power supply in the coming months.

Bengaluru Power Cut: What Should You Do?

As the city is set to brace for power cuts this weekend, the residents are advised to charge essential devices, plan their weekend chores ahead and make necessary arrangements to avoid disruptions and inconvenience.



Bengaluru Power Cut On August 23 - List Of Affected Areas